Taco Bell hosting ‘hiring parties’ at 400 restaurants on Tuesday

Taco Bell announced that it is hosting “hiring parties” at more than 400 restaurants on Tuesday. These will be socially-distanced events seeking part-time and full-time workers for the holiday season. These hiring events will be outdoors in parking lots or patio areas, taking place between 2p.m. and 5p.m. local time. This is the third year for Taco Bell’s “hiring parties.” Taco Bell is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum Brands stock is up 4.2% in Monday trading and up 2.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 11.6% for 2020 so far.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

