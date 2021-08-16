Taco Bell’s new restaurant design will include four drive-thru lanes

Taco Bell has unveiled a new restaurant design that will include four drive-thru lanes, three dedicated to mobile and delivery order pickups. The reimagined Taco Bell will launch with a location in Brooklyn Park, Minn. this month. It will span 3,000 square feet and two levels and also feature a proprietary lift system, created in partnership with Vertical Works Inc., that will offer a hi-tech way to get orders to customers in a contactless way. Digital check-in screens and audio/visual interaction with Taco Bell workers are among the other tech upgrades. Taco Bell began to transform its locations in order to provide increasingly digital experiences in August 2020, with 13 of these Go Mobile locations currently operating and another 85 coming. This latest iteration, called Defy, falls under this category. Taco Bell is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum stock has gained 24.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 18.3% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

