Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO rallied 9% in premarket trade as Bloomberg News reported that the next Grand Theft Auto game may be announced as early as this week. The report, citing people familiar with the plans, said a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI will be published next month. Take-Two Interactive shares have gained 31% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
