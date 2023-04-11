Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. SKT said Tuesday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 11.4%, to 24.5 cents a share from 22 cents. The new dividend will be payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 28. Based on Monday’s closing price of $19.46, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.04%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.66%. Shares of the operator of open-air outlet centers, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has advanced 8.5% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

