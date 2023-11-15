Tapestry Inc. TPR said Wednesday it has commenced an offering of dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to fund its acquisition of rival Capri Holdings Ltd. The parent to Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman did not specify the size of the deal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

