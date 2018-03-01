Target and Hunter partner for limited-edition collection

Target Corp. said Thursday that it will launch a limited-edition collection with Hunter, makers of the Original Wellington boots, outwear and accessories. The collection will include more than 300 items for men, women, children and toddlers, as well as home and outdoor items like hammocks and coolers, a first for Hunter. The collection will be available April 14 at select Target stores and on the Target website. Items will range in price from $5 to $80 with most items under $30. Target REDcard holders will have early access to exclusive colors of select items on April 7. Target shares are up 30.4% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 13.3% for the period.

