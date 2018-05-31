Target and Shipt launch same-day delivery in Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan

Target Corp. and online delivery marketplace Shipt said Thrusday they are launching same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other goods to select areas of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The company is also planning to expand in Indiana and Missouri, it said in a number of releases. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 33% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13%.

