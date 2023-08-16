Target Corp. TGT had to make changes to protect its team amid the intense anti-LGBTQ backlash the company faced earlier this year, according to the company’s CEO Brian Cornell. Speaking during a conference call to discuss Target’s second-quarter results, Cornell discussed the company’s decision to remove Pride-themed products from some stores amid the backlash. After the launch “members of our team experienced threats and aggressive actions” Cornell said. So, to protect the team “we quickly made changes” the CEO added. Target has offered Pride-related products for more than a decade. “We will continue to support these moments in the future,” Cornell said, during the conference call.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

