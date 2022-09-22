Target to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

Target Corp. said Thursday it’s planning to hire up to 100,00 seasonal workers this holiday season with a new starting wage range of $15 to $24 an hour. The company said that on average, it retains about 30% of its season workers after the holiday season. The retailer will start its Target Deal Days event earlier than ever Oct. 6 to 8, and will extend its holiday price match guarantee program from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24. The company will offer additional savings by using Target Circle, its free loyalty program, and apply an extra 5% off with its Target Redcard. It will also offer buy now pay later service. Workers can apply at TargetSeasonalJobs.com. Shares were up 0.7% premarket but are down 38% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 20%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

