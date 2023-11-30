Shares of Target Corp. TGT climbed 1.2% toward a four-month high in afternoon trading Thursday, as investors in the discount retailer enjoyed their best month in more than three years. The stock has run up 19.9% in November, which was highlighted by the 17.8% surge on Nov. 15 after the company reported a fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations by a wide margin. That puts the stock on track for its biggest monthly gain since is shot up 20.1% in August 2020. Meanwhile, shares of rival Walmart Inc. WMT fell 0.6% on Thursday and have lost 5.1% in November, which would be the worst monthly performance since it slid 7% in December 2022. In comparison, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF XLP, of which shares of both Walmart and Target are components, has gained 3.5% in November while the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 8.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story