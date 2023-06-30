Plant-based-food maker Tattooed Chef Inc. TTCF on Friday said it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and pursue a sale of its assets, the latest company in a once-thriving industry to hit hard times. Market leaders Beyond Meat Inc. BYND and Impossible Foods Inc. have undergone layoffs amid overall cooling sales. Shares are Tattooed Chef are up 1% in extended trading Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

