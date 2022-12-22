Certificates of deposit are having a moment. Here’s what to know about the tax consequences if you cash out early.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Six survival tips for traveling by car during a blizzard - December 22, 2022
- Market Extra: Scott Minerd, prominent Guggenheim Partners money manager, dies unexpectedly of heart attack - December 22, 2022
- Tax Guy: Dear Tax Guy: Can I deduct the early-withdrawal penalty if I switch to a higher rate CD? - December 22, 2022