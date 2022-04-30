Tax Guy: I had to sell my house after less than 2 years. Can I still qualify for a capital gains exclusion tax break?

The federal home-sale gain exclusion break is one of the best tax-saving deals on the books. And you can qualify in some circumstances that might surprise you.
