Tax Guy answers reader questions about the $1,200 payments many Americans will receive under the CARES Act.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tax Guy: ‘On IRS Form 1040, I accidentally checked the box saying I could be claimed as a dependent. Will I receive $1,200?’ Answers to your stimulus check questions (Part 3) - April 18, 2020
- Here comes the retirement crisis, coronavirus-style - April 18, 2020
- The Tell: Wave of corporate defaults could reach more than 20%, despite Fed’s foray into buying junk bonds, warn analysts - April 18, 2020