Danny Werfel, the Biden administration’s pick for IRS commissioner, appeared before the Senate Finance Committee for a confirmation hearing today.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : More than 105,000 tech-sector employees have lost their jobs since the start of 2023 - February 15, 2023
- TaxWatch: Biden’s pick to lead the IRS faces tough questions: ‘Will the IRS be honest and fully and deeply transparent?’ - February 15, 2023
- : QuantumScape stock drops 14% after narrower quarterly loss - February 15, 2023