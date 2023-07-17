IRS waives the penalty if heirs do not to take a 2023 required minimum distribution for an IRA inherited in 2020, or later.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Verizon’s lead ‘overhang’ may limit dividend increases, analyst says in downgrade - July 17, 2023
- TaxWatch: Did you inherit an IRA? IRS offers some breathing room on how much you can withdraw this year. - July 17, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields end lower after soft China data underscores global risks - July 17, 2023