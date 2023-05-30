The IRS was initially poised to receive $80 billion over a decade — then came the debt-ceiling agreement.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: IRS funding may be slashed in debt-ceiling deal. Is that good news for taxpayers worried about audits? - May 30, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m 63 and desperately hate my work’: Should I pay off my mortgage, claim Social Security and quit my job? - May 30, 2023
- Jeff Reeves’s Strength in Numbers: Why Alphabet is a better bet than Meta Platforms if you’re investing in AI - May 30, 2023