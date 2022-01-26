If the IRS determines it overpaid a household, it will trim the refund in order to recoup the money or include a balance due.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: IRS investigating reports of families receiving wrong information about their child tax credit — why that could reduce their tax refunds - January 25, 2022
- Financial Crime: Ex-UBS financial adviser charged with stealing $5.8 million from client to pay for lavish gifts for girlfriends - January 25, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk wants McDonald’s to accept dogecoin for payment - January 25, 2022