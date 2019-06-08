A new court decision took issue with the $40,000 Robert Oliveri racked up in expenses, including trips on private planes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock-market investors discover they can’t ignore politicians anymore - June 8, 2019
- TaxWatch: IRS says evangelist’s private plane trips and tips to waiters aren’t tax deductible - June 8, 2019
- 12 years after starting college, white men have paid off 44% of their student loans, but black women owe 12% more - June 8, 2019