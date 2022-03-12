TaxWatch: IRS wants to clear its tax return backlog this year — but now it needs to hire more people

Staring at a mound of unprocessed mail and tax returns running in the millions, the Internal Revenue Service said Thursday it’s got “aggressive” plans to clear the backlog before 2022 is through.
