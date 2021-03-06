TaxWatch: ‘One of the largest anti-poverty bills in recent history’ — what the $1.9 trillion COVID bill means for families with kids

Alongside $1,400 stimulus checks and more unemployment benefits, the $1.9 trillion financial stimulus package passed Saturday in the Senate broadens the Child Tax Credit’s eligibility and makes the credit’s payouts more generous.
