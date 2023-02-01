‘Black taxpayers are audited at 2.9 to 4.7 times the rate of non-Black taxpayers,’ researchers from Stanford University and the Treasury Department say.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Museums, the ballet and concierge medical services: Luxury senior living caters to wealthy city dwellers - February 1, 2023
- : Who is Mukesh Ambani? He is now Asia’s richest person after Adani stocks tumble - February 1, 2023
- TaxWatch: The IRS audits Black taxpayers at far higher rates, study says - February 1, 2023