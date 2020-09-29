TaxWatch: Trump wrote off $70,000 in hairstyling expenses — here are some of the most surprising tax deductions allowed by the IRS

The IRS says you can include in medical expenses amounts you pay for an inpatient’s treatment at alcohol- or drug-addiction center, a vasectomy, fertility enhancement and more.
