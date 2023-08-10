MarketWatch did an analysis of all of Swift’s income streams, led by her earnings from the current ‘Eras Tour.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Taylor Swift is on track to earn $345 million this year, bringing her closer to billionaire status - August 10, 2023
- Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment in 2024 could be lower by two-thirds - August 10, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow rallies 400 points as July inflation report bolsters expectations Fed is done hiking rates - August 10, 2023