It’s all part of the ‘Swiftonomics’ phenomenon — and one market researcher predicts the ‘Eras Tour’ will have a $5 billion global impact.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Penn is betting big on ESPN for sports betting. One analyst sees ‘sizable execution risks.’ - August 10, 2023
- : Tapestry’s bond spreads widen on news of mostly debt-funded deal to buy Michael Kors parent - August 10, 2023
- : Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concerts boosted the local economy by $320 million - August 10, 2023