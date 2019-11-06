Taylor, Yovanovitch scheduled to testify in first open impeachment hearings

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, and the ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, are scheduled to testify next week in the first open hearings of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced Wednesday. George Kent, a Ukraine expert at the State Department, is also scheduled to testify, said the California Democrat Schiff. President Donald Trump denounced Taylor as a “Never Trumper” after he testified in closed session that the president made aid to Ukraine contingent on the country’s leader’s announcing probes into Joe Biden and election interference. Taylor and Kent are scheduled to appear Nov. 13, while Yovanovitch is set to appear Nov. 15. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

