Industrial technology company TE Connectivity Ltd. said Friday its board has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to 59 cents a share from 56 cents. The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said the new dividend will be payable for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 23 and will boost the annual dividend to $2.36 a share from $2.24, subject to approval from shareholders at its annual meeting on March 15. TE Connectivity stock was up 2.7% premarket, but is down 24% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story