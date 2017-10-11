Tech Stocks: 5 ways tech startups are avoiding IPOs

Don’t let the recent strong initial public offerings fool you: Tech startups are still avoiding Wall Street en masse, and there is big money offering them investments to stay private in multiple ways.
