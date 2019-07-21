Tech Stocks: Judge told Tesla to release evidence in short seller trial, so Tesla dropped the case

Tesla dropped the suit Friday after the judge ordered the company to turn over video and audio evidence to prove its case. The company said it chose not to release the evidence to protect the privacy of its employees,
