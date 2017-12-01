Stock index futures posted a mixed open Friday, with the Dow industrials edging lower a day after powering above the 24,000 milestone for the first time. The Nasdaq lost ground amid weakness for tech shares. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% to 2,647.46, while the Dow was off 15 points, or 0.1%, after flipping between small gains and losses. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to 6,857.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Macy’s surprises with news of additional holiday hires after ‘great start’ to season - December 1, 2017
- Tech weakness weighs on Nasdaq; S&P 500, Dow flat - December 1, 2017
- BlackBerry ‘disappointed’ about ICC court ruling in Nokia dispute - December 1, 2017