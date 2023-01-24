Technical analyst Tom DeMark’s indicators are designed for anticipating turning points and overextended price moves.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Technical strategist DeMark called the euro bottom. Here’s what he says now about the euro, bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 - January 24, 2023
- Encore: A refundable Saver’s Credit makes Secure 2.0 worth it - January 24, 2023
- NerdWallet: Consolidating credit card debt can help you pay it off faster: Here’s how to do it - January 24, 2023