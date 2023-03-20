Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ AAPL comedy “Ted Lasso,” emphasized the importance of mental health during a White House press briefing on Monday. “I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other. That’s my own personal belief,” Sudeikis said. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are welcoming Sudeikis and other “Ted Lasso” cast members to discuss mental health, according to the White House.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

