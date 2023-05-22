Shares of Tegna Inc. TGNA rose after hours on Monday after the TV-station operator announced a $300 million “accelerated” stock buyback and raised its quarterly dividend by 20% following the termination of a merger deal with the hedge fund Standard General struck last year. Tegna executives also said they were “actively reviewing the return of additional excess capital that accumulated during the pending merger,” which faced a Monday financing deadline and got hung up in the regulatory review process. Shares rose 2.4% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tegna announces $300 million buyback, dividend hike after scrapped merger deal with Standard General - May 22, 2023
- : Jamie Dimon says he’ll stay CEO of JPMorgan for now, amid other big financial institution departures - May 22, 2023
- Outside the Box: The government is making a big mistake with how it regulates bitcoin and other crypto - May 22, 2023