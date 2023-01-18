Teladoc Health Inc. TDOC said Wednesday it is planning a restructuring that will eliminate about 300 jobs, or about 6% of the telehealth company’s overall workforce. In a regulatory filing, the company said it expects to book pretax charge of about $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and pretax charges of about $17 million in 2023. Those are split between about $9 million related to employee transition, severance payments and other benefits, and about 8 million of exit costs related to office space reductions that are expected to occur by the second quarter. Chief Executive Jason Gorevic said the move was necessary to allow the merged organization to operate as one Teladoc Health. “Second, as we’ve discussed over the past several months and seen across our industry, businesses like ours must transition to more balanced growth of revenue and profitability. At this stage in both our evolution as an enterprise and given the challenged economic environment, we believe that balanced growth is the right step for us as a well-run company,” he said in a letter to employees released with the filing. The stock was up 1% premarket but has fallen 63% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

