Teladoc Health Inc. shares TDOC were moving more than 6% higher in Tuesday’s premarket action after the telehealth company said it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT Teladoc “is furthering its collaboration with Microsoft” by “working together” on integrating Azure and Nuance artificial-intelligence tools into its platform. “We are focused on using AI to reassert and build the doctor-patient relationship at a time when technology frequently does the opposite,” Vidya Raman-Tangella, Teladoc’s chief medical officer, said in a release. Teladoc said in the release that the Nuance clinical-documentation tool will let doctors interact with their patients more without looking away to take notes on the visit. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

