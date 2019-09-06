Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal

Telenav Inc. attempted to recover from a steep stock plunge Thursday, announcing that its deal to provide navigation services to General Motors Co. will not be affected by the auto maker’s new deal with Google.
