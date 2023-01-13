Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA took a 5.7% dive in morning Friday, after the electric vehicle maker started discounting of some of its U.S. EVs, which prompted Guggenheim to recommend investors sell. The stock, which was currently the 2nd-worst performer in the S&P 500 SPX, was pulling back after rallying 14.3% in a little over a week, since closing at a 2 1/2-year low of $108.10 on Jan. 3. The EV discounts posted on Tesla’s website late Thursday came a week after the company cut prices in China for the second time in three months. Guggenheim’s Ronald Jewsikow lowered his rating to sell from neutral, and established a price target of $89, which implied about 24% downside from current levels. He said Wall Street estimates are “far too optimistic” ahead of fourth-quarter results, which are due out on Jan. 25, and 2023 estimates also need to be reset amid the “global price cut wave.” Tesla’s stock has plunged 47.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

