The drug candidate showed clinical superiority as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma, a common type of liver cancer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tempest Therapeutics’ stock jumps 1,900% as liver-cancer treatment shows promise - October 11, 2023
- Key Words: Pioneer’s CEO cheers Exxon’s ‘great dividend.’ Here’s how much he could make. - October 11, 2023
- : German sandal maker Birkenstock’s stock set to open below its IPO issue price - October 11, 2023