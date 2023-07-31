Tempur Sealy International Inc. TPX said it identified a cybersecurity event involving some of its IT systems on July 23. In a regulatory filing, the mattress company said it has activated its incident response team to contain the incident and is still working to determine whether the breach will have a material impact on its business or financial results. “If the company determines that any personal information was involved, it would endeavor to comply with any reporting obligations it may have with respect to such information under applicable law,” said the filing. The stock was down 0.6% premarket but has gained 34% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

