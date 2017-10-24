Tenet stock declines on CEO’s earlier-than-expected departure

Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares declined 1.8% in Tuesday morning trade after the company’s chief executive officer left the company at an earlier-than-expected date. The company announced in late August that then-Chief Executive Trevor Fetter would step down from his position and a director role either March 15 or when a successor was appointed. However, Fetter stepped down before a permanent successor was appointed. Tenet said Executive Chairman Ronald Rittenmeyer will serve as CEO as the search for a new one continues. Mizuho Securities analyst Sheryl Skolnick called Fetter’s exit abrupt and asked, “Why now?” “With the company reportedly up for sale, regional management being eliminated, hospitals closing and the 3Q report coming up, and Executive Chairman Rittenmeyer, whose CEO skills are largely unknown to us, now at the helm, THC has potentially destabilized even more than before,” Skolnick, who rates the company neutral with a $14 price target, said. “The whole situation leaves us, and likely investors, confused and concerned about the near-term results and mid-term prospects.” Tenet is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the bell on November 6, and the impact of recent U.S. hurricanes along with Fetter’s departure suggest the company will have a larger-than-expected earnings miss, Skolnick said. Tenet shares have plummeted 31.7% over the last three months, compared with a 4% rise in the S&P 500 .

