White nationalists and neo-Nazis are expected to march in the small Tennessee cities of Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in the state, seven months after it sued the federal government over the issue.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tennessee braces for ‘White Lives Matter’ nationalist rallies and counter protests - October 28, 2017
- Citizen Obama tapped for jury duty in Illinois, will report - October 28, 2017
- Next Avenue: How to improve your ‘Google resume’ - October 28, 2017