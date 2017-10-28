Tennessee braces for ‘White Lives Matter’ nationalist rallies and counterprotests

White nationalists and neo-Nazis are expected to march in the small Tennessee cities of Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in the state, seven months after it sued the federal government over the issue.
