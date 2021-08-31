The highest-paid female athlete in the world, Osaka says she is talking to her agent about investing in cryptocurrency.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tennis star Naomi Osaka says Dogecoin got her interested in crypto - August 31, 2021
- The Big Move: My dad is buying a home near my family in California. Should he add me to the deed so I can inherit it easily? - August 31, 2021
- Deep Dive: 30 stocks that shined in the pandemic are still poised for huge growth through 2024 - August 31, 2021