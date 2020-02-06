Teradata stock declines as outlook comes up short

Teradata Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the data analytics company’s forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates. Teradata shares fell 6% after hours, following a 2.9% rise in the regular session to close at $25.38. Teradata said it expects earnings of 22 cents to 24 cents a share for the first quarter, and $1.18 to $1.22 a share for the year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 31 cents a share for the first quarter, and $1.47 a share for the year. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $23 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $15 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 22 cents a share, compared with 49 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue declined to $494 million from $588 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast earnings of 16 cents on revenue of $494.6 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

