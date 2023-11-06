Teradata Corp.’s TDC stock inched up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported quarterly results in line with analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Teradata reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with net income of $8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 42 cents a share. Revenue was $438 million, compared with $417 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $436 million. Shares of Teradata have slid 34% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story