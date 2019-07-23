Teradyne stock rallies more than 10% on earnings beat, strong outlook

Teradyne Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the electronic testing equipment maker’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Teradyne shares surged 15% after hours, following a 2.7% rise to close the regular session at $48.09. The company reported second-quarter net income of $97.4 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $101 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 66 cents a share. Revenue rose to $564.2 million from $526.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $536.7 million. “We exceeded our revenue and profit guidance for the second quarter on stronger than expected results in semiconductor test as continued growth in 5G infrastructure, networking and memory test spending more than offset lower demand from automotive and industrial device makers,” said Mark Jagiela, Teradyne president and chief executive, in a statement. Teradyne expects adjusted earnings of 64 cents to 74 cents a share on revenue of $540 million to $580 million, while analysts had forecast 62 cents a share on revenue of $538.9 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

