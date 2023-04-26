Teradyne Inc. TER shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the electronic testing equipment maker’s results and outlook sailed past Wall Street estimates. Teradyne shares rallied 7% after hours, following a 1.1% decline in the regular session to close at $93.33. The company reported first-quarter net income of $83.5 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $161.9 million, or 92 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 55 cents a share, compared with 98 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell to $617.5 million from $755.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 43 cents on revenue of $597.5 million. “A faster recovery from supply-chain constraints in our test businesses and robotics shipments within the range of our expectations contributed to first-quarter financial results that were above the midpoint of guidance,” said Greg Smith, Teradyne chief executive, in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect stronger demand in automotive and industrial semiconductor test to help offset ongoing weakness in smartphone-related end markets. In robotics, slowing global industrial growth is contributing to softening near-term demand.” Teradyne expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 55 cents to 74 cents a share on revenue of $625 million to $685 million, while analysts had forecast earnings of 51 cents a share on revenue of $619.1 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

