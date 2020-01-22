Teradyne stock rallies on earnings, outlook beat

Teradyne Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the electronic testing equipment maker’s results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Teradyne shares rallied 9.5% after hours, following a 2.9% rise in the regular session to close at $73.59. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $136.8 million, or 75 cents a share, compared with $143.8 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 88 cents a share, compared with 63 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $654.7 million from $519.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 79 cents on revenue of $611.7 million. Teradyne expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents to 96 cents a share on revenue of $670 million to $710 million, while analysts had forecast earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $560.4 million. The company also said its board hiked the March 20-payable quarterly dividend 11% to 10 cents a share and approved a buyback of up to $1 billion in shares, of which a minimum of $250 million will be bought back in 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

