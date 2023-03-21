Shares of Terran Orbital Corp. LLAP shot up 22.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the satellite products maker reported fourth-quarter revenue that tripled to beat expectations, while losses narrowed but missed expectations. Net losses were $33.1 million, or 23 cents a share, after a loss of $40.2 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 21 cents. Revenue soared 197% to $31.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $31.2 million, as the company completed delivery of 10 satellites to Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT for the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 0 program. Terran expects to begin delivery of 42 Transport Layer Tranche 1 satellites in 2023. The stock has rallied 10.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 1.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

