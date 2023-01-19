TerrAscend Corp. TRSSFCA:TER said Thursday it inked a deal with Wana Brands to be the cannabis edible maker’s exclusive, sole manufacturer, supplier and commercial partner in New Jersey. TerrAscend will sell Wana edibles at its Apothecarium retail stores and third-party retailers in the Garden State. TerrAscend will also handle manufacturing and sales of Wana in Maryland, which is in the process of rolling out adult-use cannabis. Shares of TerrAscend are up 26.5% in 2023, compared to a 0.3% increase by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S Cannabis ETF MSOS and a 4.7% rise by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

